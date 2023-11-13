A television that does not forget the players and that stands out for its impressive visual performance.

A Samsung television that you will always want to turn on

Black Friday deals are coming and there are already several products that have begun to make their price reductions. The Samsung CU8500 model is one of the most outstanding options, which now has an offer that you cannot miss. In this case, the recommendation I wanted to make is this enormous 65″ television that promises to offer an unparalleled entertainment experience for a price of €699. You can find it at PcComponentes. The original cost of the product is €999 at Samsung, so it is a discount that will tempt many.

The ultra-slim frameless design It provides an elegant and modern aesthetic, but if there is one thing that this Samsung television stands out for, it is its visual performance. This Samsung model includes Dynamic Crystal Color technology, which incorporates millions of colors that feel pure and vibrant. UltraHD 4K resolution makes it one of the best televisions to accompany your PS5 and the built-in processor of Crystal UHD ensures sharp images. In turn, the HDR10+ It takes image quality to a whole new level.

Samsung CU8500 65″ LED UltraHD 4K HDR10+

The Samsung CU8500 television is on sale at PcComponentes

When it comes to sound, this Samsung television immerses its users in an immersive experience. Q-Symphony and Adaptive Sound allow you to use all the speakers at the same time while you can level the volume, providing a completely optimized and personalized audio experience.

With HDMI 2.1 connections and eARC/ARC support, it offers next-generation connectivity to make the most of compatible devices, delivering a high-quality audio and video experience.

At the same time, this is a television that does not forget the most enthusiastic players. Samsung offers a wide range of advanced features such as the Samsung Gaming Hub system, which will allow you to play without downloads, directly from the cloud.

The television also incorporates an operating system based on Tizen Smart TV, Bixby as an integrated voice assistant, and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. Therefore, it can be said that it offers a smart, fully connected experience.

This Samsung will offer you enormous visual quality that will make you want to keep it on all day long. There are already many people who are taking advantage of this unique offer and the units are flying.

I’m not one of the people who usually rushes, but at the time of writing these lines There are only 124 televisions left for sale. If you don’t hurry, you might run out. With a price of only 699 eurosthis is your opportunity to own a television that will transform the way you see the world.

