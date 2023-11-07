Thanks to this offer you can get the 512 GB Lexar Play for much less than the recommended price.

This Lexar microSD offers good performance

This is not the first time we have talked about the 512 GB Lexar Play microSD, and it may not be the last. Is one of the best cards you can buy for your Nintendo Switch if we take into account the quality-price ratio. Well then, It’s at a knockdown price on Amazon. Therefore, it is a good time to buy it if you were planning to expand the storage capacity of the Nintendo console.

This microSD usually has a recommended price of 58.99 euros when it is not on sale, but now it can be yours for only 36.41 euros if you buy it on Amazon. As if that were not enough, it is a card that has more than 8,900 ratings and 4.6 stars out of 5. Regarding the latter, you just have to take a look at the user reviews to see the majority are very satisfied with the purchase.

Get the 512 GB Lexar Play microSD at the best price on Amazon

The Nintendo Switch, regardless of the model, has little storage capacity, and this is a problem when purchasing games in digital format. There are some that take up a lot of space, for example, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition, hence it is essential to have a large capacity microSD. Well, here the 512 GB Lexar Play comes into play. It is perfect for having your favorite games always available.

At the performance level it is a microSD that Reaches a read speed of up to 150 MB/s. Now, when writing it is slower, leaving the transfer rate at 100 MB/s. The performance is very good, surpassing other cards that are more expensive. This also makes it a very interesting option if you have the Steam Deck, especially the model that has 64 GB of storage.

There are many cheap microSD cards, but very few are on par with the Lexar Play when we talk about performance. So, if you are looking for a card that is fast and cheap, then You can’t miss this offer that can end at any time, you will not regret. Furthermore, we must keep in mind that we are talking about the historical minimum price. If you prefer a larger capacity card you can always buy the 1 TB model, which is also on sale. At the time of writing these lines it has a 22% discount and costs 90.80 euros.

