This 4K television comes ready to offer you perfect features in exchange for a really low price.

This Samsung television offers you a really slim design to make the most of the 50-inch screen.

The world of televisions is really wide and finding one that suits your characteristics can be a really complicated task. Here we are to make things easier for you and on this occasion we bring you a Samsung brand television, with the 50-inch screen that it offers and with its 4K resolution You will have everything you need, in addition, it now has a 31% discount on the Amazon website. A unique opportunity that you cannot miss.

You are looking at a television that came out last year, so if you want something new that is not as expensive as the new releases in 2023, you are in luck. You can get this Samsung right now, more specifically the model 50BU8000 for a price of 369.99 eurossomething really low considering that the normal price of this screen on Amazon is 539 euros. A more than juicy discount in case you want to renew your television. Also, if you are thinking about other options to enjoy your console, here are the best televisions for gaming.

Samsung TV Crystal UHD 2022 50BU8000

This Samsung television also includes the main applications

If you are one of those people who want to know a little about the specifications of the product you are buying, below we will tell you that it is a 50-inch television, 4K UHD resolution with Crystal technology, which provides more vivid and defined colors. Additionally, it also has Q-Symphony sound technology, this way you can synchronize the audio with the sound bar you have in your home and best of all… You won’t override any speakers. A unique experience. You could even do it with some of the Bluetooth speakers, the best on the market bring impressive sound quality.

Of course, if you are one of those people who likes to compare various stores and conditions, you should know that the television is also available at PC Componentes with a price of 533’80 euros. In addition, on the Carrefour website you also have it available for the aforementioned price, 533.80 euros. On the other hand, right now the stock of this product on Samsung’s official website is sold out.

On the other hand, and as you have read a little above, for those people who love series and movies, they are also in luck, since the television includes the Netflix app, a platform that has already released all the November releases so you can have a good month. With this addition you will be able to enjoy the latest news. You will no longer have any excuse not to have a good afternoon at the movies while you wait for it to stop raining outside.

Of course, the television also has a really careful design, light and thin so that the space to be occupied is as minimal as possible. An elegant device that comes ready to be the new king of your living room and meet all the expectations you were looking for. One thing to keep in mind is that the operating system that Samsung television has is Tizen, it does not come with the Android system.

Of course you can’t miss HDR either, this function will make your movies and video games look even better. Besides, This model also supports HDR10+, so the difference in colors will be more than noticeable. As you have seen, a more than affordable price for a television that promises to deliver and offer you a few years of quality thanks to its screen and above all, it promises not to take up more space than necessary due to its airslim design.

As adults, it has a low latency mode so that your experience in the most demanding games is not marred by response time. This mode will be activated automatically, so you will not need to fiddle with any options on the remote or television. Relax, plug in your console and enjoy the best experience possible.

This design will provide you with an ultra-thin screen without frames, so everything is really well used for offer the highest possible image quality. If you were thinking of getting a good and cheap product by taking advantage of the offers, this is your opportunity. You already have Black Friday in advance.

