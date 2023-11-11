If you have a PC that is a few years old, you will know that little by little they are getting slower, so you have to look for either a new one or a way to make yours work faster. In many cases the quickest way to do this is to simply change the storage to an SSD as quickly as possible.

Now AliExpress is celebrating the 11th of the 11th with thousands and thousands of sales, and one of them affects a best-selling solid state drive in this store, the Puskill NVMe that reaches 1GB per second of reading and that is discounted in all its capacities: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

SSD Puskill

This NVMe SSD is available from 128GB to 1TB, in all cases at a bargain price and with up to 1GB per second read speed.

In addition to having a lower price than usual, you have the option of applying discount coupons from 11 to 11, one of the secrets to making the most of this day of sales in Chinese stores. These are the codes that tend to work most often:

ES15: EUR 15 discount on minimum purchase of EUR 100 ES30: EUR 30 discount on minimum purchase of EUR 200 ES50: EUR 50 discount on minimum purchase of EUR 300 ES100: EUR 100 discount on minimum purchase of EUR 500 D11ES08: EUR 8 discount on minimum purchase of EUR 50 D11ES40: EUR 40 discount on minimum purchase of EUR 250

Once you have installed it, you will surely notice that your computer works much better, especially if until now you have been using a regular hard drive, which has clearly become obsolete in the face of the avalanche of high-quality and competitively priced SSDs that have arrived in recent years.

An AliExpress Choice product, and that is excellent news

Although we are talking about an SSD imported from China, it must be noted that it has nothing to do with what was once understood by buying on AliExpress, and is that it is a product included in its Choice program, one of the new features of the last year.

AliExpress Choice has a clear advantage, and that is that the products that carry this label are already in Spanish warehousesso you won’t have to wait for weeks nor will it go through customs, a weight that will be taken off your shoulders.

In just five days you will have your purchase at home, with a three-year warranty in our country and also local returns that are much easier than if you had to make it to China.

