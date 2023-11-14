The famous jewelry Tiffany & Co has announced a collaboration with contemporary artist Daniel Arsham and The Pokémon Company to launch a very limited quantity jewelry collection that will arrive in two of the firm’s stores in the month of December. If it was not enough with the Pikachu letter from the Van Gogh museumnow these pendants will once again unleash madness… among the rich.

Get them all (if you are a billionaire)

The fact that Tiffany itself validates your purchase request when trying to purchase one of these pendants says a lot about how exclusive and limited these new jewels from the firm will be. Called the Tiffany & Arsham Studio & Pokémon capsule, this collection will have a total of 8 pieces, among which we will find 6 Oxidized Sterling Silver Pendants with Diamond Accents inspired by Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, Jigglypuff, Cubone and Mew.

These will be the 6 Pokémon represented in the jewelry collection, although in the case of Pikachu, it will have another even more exclusive version.

And playing with the yellow nature of Pikachu, there will also be two pendants of this Pokémon in versions of 18 karat gold with diamond details in two sizes, small and large. This gold edition will arrive stored in a Poké Ball Tiffany Blue like the one in the photo, while the oxidized sterling silver versions will do so in a blue box with motifs from the collection.

How much does it cost?

The collection will go on sale on November 29 as a reservation, and it will not be until December 1 when Tiffany sends confirmation that you are authorized to purchase the jewel (because you must undergo an approval process). . The price of the oxidized sterling silver collection will be $1,290 for each of the pieces, while the gold Pikachu will cost $9,900 y $29,000 respectively.

Most likely, the jewelry will only be available to regular customers of the brand, with great purchasing power and a clean history of resales and parallel businesses, since as you can imagine, this launch is already listed as an unattainable bombshell, so It is expected that some units will look for second hands in order to make some extra money.

Only the stores in New York and Tokyo will have units on display, and if you find yourself far away, you can always visit the jewelry store’s official website to take a look, although we are not responsible for the shock you will experience in the future. moment you see the official price of the product.

Fuente: Tiffany & Co