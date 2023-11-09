How on earth is this heavily spoiled Lamborghini Huracán ‘subtle’? We will explain that.

It was ‘only’ 17 years ago that the world looked with open mouth at the 1,001 hp Bugatti Veyron. And now we’re looking at a car that costs a fraction of the Veyron, has 1,090 horsepower and has a ton of aerodynamic parts. And we call that subtle. Let’s explain.

Zyrus

This Lamborghini Huracán is a product of Zyrus Engineering. This Norwegian company is one of the brains behind Lamborghini’s Super Trofeo series. Since 2019, they have been working independently of Lamborghini to make the Huracán as crazy as possible. The Zyrus LP1200 is a 1,200 hp Huracán with an appearance that makes you think they just stuck a license plate on the Super Trofeo version. Which is true to some extent.

LP1020 Stimulating

And if that’s your benchmark, then the latest version of the Lamborghini Huracán by Zyrus called LP1020 Stimolante is quite subtle. With this version it is more clear that it is based on a Lamborghini Huracán road car. We are honest about the fact that it is certainly not a subtle car. A Lamborghini Huracán is not really subtle and Zyrus’ spoiler work does not make it any more subtle.

Specs

Let’s throw in some specs. The 5.2 liter V10 is equipped with two turbos. In the case of the Zyrus LP1020 Stimolante, this is good for 1,090 hp. If you find that a bit dangerous for daily use, you can limit the power through the driving modes. Strada gives you 700 hp, Sport gives you 850 hp and it is the track mode Corsa that gives you the full 1,090, but then you have to enter a PIN code. A bit like the ‘top speed key’ of the Bugatti Veyron.

Circuit

The top speed of the Zyrus LP1020 Stimolante is ‘only’ 347 km/h, which seems disappointing with more than 1,090 hp. That is not the purpose of the LP1020. The aerodynamic parts, the large spoiler and most additions to the exterior are to encourage cornering. The Öhlins springs are also mainly adjusted to curves.

Guarantee

Zyrus is confident about the LP1020 Stimolante. You get a warranty on this 1,100 hp Huracán! 3 years and with 20,000 kilometers on the clock and that also includes circuit kilometers. The car is therefore approved for the Euro 6 standard and the applicable noise standards. Oh yes, and upon purchase you are invited to visit the Rudskogen Motorsenter in Norway with an engineer and driver from Zyrus to get acquainted with the power you get.

What will it cost? You should ask Zyrus yourself if you are seriously interested.

This article This 1,000 hp Huracán is surprisingly subtle first appeared on Ruetir.