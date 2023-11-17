The legend Messi, the many injuries, pearls of absolute beauty and missed opportunities: the first assessment of a never banal career

Today, November 15, Paulo Dybala turns thirty years old and so an initial assessment must be made, despite the fact that his career is in progress and the man today is profoundly different from the boy who arrived in Palermo eleven years ago, with a little face from a television commercial, combed like a protagonist of “Happy Days” out of time and equipped with a left foot which at the time – it was 2012 – made more than someone cry out for a miracle: we are faced with the new Maradona. There was a lot of Joya then, over time it has diluted, but something has remained preserved in the art of this painter of masterpieces who has always been – compared to the greats of his time – not a step backwards, but a step aside. A great player, probably not a champion.