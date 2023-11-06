The third generation Porsche Panamera is almost ready. Autoblog reader Jos (not Verstappen) came across it in Stuttgart!

The Porsche Panamera is almost an old-timer again. The first generation came onto the market in 2009 and the second saw the light of day in 2016. So it is high time for a new generation. That’s coming too!

An observant Autoblog reader – named Jos – spotted the car on the Autobahn in Germany. To be precise on the A8 near Stuttgart, he hesitated. Jos (not Verstappen) wasted no time and captured the Teutonic sloop on film.

If you take a very cursory look, it seems like it will be getting another facelift. Nothing could be further from the truth. It is not without reason that we say third generation Porsche Panamera. It will be a new car. Thanks to colleague @RubenPriest, we know that the Porsche Panamera will be a little longer. Perhaps to create even more distance from the fully electric Porsche Taycan.

Platform

However, the third generation Panamera is an evolution of the current MSB platform. Bentley uses that platform for the Continental GT and the Flying Spur. Whether it is a completely new generation remains to be seen. Perhaps it is a bit like the Porsche 992 generation of the 911. That is basically still a 991, but with a new engine, exterior and interior. However, the hardpoints appear to be the same.

Speaking of engines: various V6 and V8 engines will be available. However, the focus will be more on plug-in hybrids. The current generation is available with three PHEV drivetrains and with the third generation Panamera there will be no fewer than four!

Top model third generation Panamera

The top model is the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and has a 4.0 V8 biturbo with electric motor. The latter is now good for 190 hp and results in a system power of 650 hp. Perhaps more important is the battery pack, which is 25.9 kWh and has a 70 percent greater electric range.

Despite the 70% more range, the weight of the battery is only 22 kg higher. Unfortunately, that means the battery of the top model alone weighs 300 kg, making the car weigh around 2,300 kg. Thanks to the enormous power, you should still be able to reach 0-100 km/h in 3.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 315 km/h.

In terms of interior, you should think of what Porsche did with the Cayenne. It has received many new digital screens, but nevertheless retains the Porsche ‘look & feel’. The new Porsche Panamera is scheduled for 2024 and will remain in showrooms until at least 2030.

Thanks to Jos (not Verstappen) for the images!

