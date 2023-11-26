The crew of the third Ferrari 499P that AF Corse will bring to the start of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for the 2024 season is starting to take shape.

After the announcement of Robert Kubica, who tested the Maranello Hypercar during the week in a test in Imola, with consequent confirmation of his appointment by the Piacenza team, we now also have the other two potential names for the seat of the prototype of the Prancing Horse.

According to news collected by Motorsport.com a few days ago, and also reported by other media including DSC, one of the candidates is Yifei Ye.

The Chinese driver would be – obligatory conditional until official announcements – leaving Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific thanks to which he raced this year in Jota’s 963 LMDh, pushed by one of his personal sponsors, and would also have already tested on the simulator the Emilian LMH.

We remind you that the third 499P is financed exclusively privately by AF Corse, which will have to take care of the registration and preparation of the car itself, totally independent of Ferrari.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#38 Hertz Team JOTA Porsche 963: Yifei Ye

Kubica’s landing materialized thanks to the Orlen brand, while one of the others who could appear on the car is Richard Mille, but not in an imposing way as was initially rumored and with the idea of ​​having a Frenchman at the wheel .

With Kubica and Ye there should also be Robert Shwartzman, still hired privately by AF Corse, with the approval of Ferrari Competizioni GT to which the Russian belongs, fresh from testing with the 499P in Bahrain and still in the ranks of the Prancing Horse for next year with a test and reserve driver contract for Formula 1.

Here we will have to understand the moves in Emilia because next season there will be four concomitances between circus and F1; with Antonio Giovinazzi also busy on the official 499P #51, these events would remain to be covered for the team directed by Frédéric Vasseur.

It is not excluded that Shwartzman could maintain his role on both fronts with a contract that provides F1 priority like the one signed by Mick Schumacher with Alpine, while the team could benefit from the fact that the regulation will also allow racing with only two drivers in a race weekend (Le Mans excluded, of course), something that both Jota and Cadillac have been considering for some time now.

A commitment from Shwartzman in the WEC would allow the young man with an Israeli license to have a further professional outlet, after a year which saw him take part in the GT World Challenge Europe with the 296 GT3 of AF Corse, suffering a bit (ipse dixit) the transition to covered wheels, while he immediately felt comfortable with the 499P when he tested it in Sakhir.

The list of entries is expected to be published tomorrow and at this point the third Ferrari 499P is practically certain to appear among the Hypercars, therefore going to compete for the category title for the private teams, together with the Porsches of Proton and Jota.