Monday 27 November, at 3 pm, new episode of the webinar cycle promoted by Adnkronos, in collaboration with ViiV Healthcare, to look, with confidence, to a more aware and inclusive tomorrow for all people with HIV

Adnkronos’ ‘journey’ among people with HIV continues, to learn about their needs, their fears and their hopes. Monday 27 November, at 3 pm, third appointment with “Let’s talk about HIV today. To look to tomorrow”, the series of webinars promoted by Adnkronos in collaboration with ViiV Healthcare, to better understand a reality which, even today, is little known and often characterized by prejudices and falsehoods.

This new episode, hosted by journalist Maddalena Guiotto, arrives on the eve of World AIDS Day which is celebrated around the world on Friday 1 December. The meeting will focus on the theme “Clinical-care management of people with HIV: what horizons?” and will see the participation of: Andrea Antinori, director of the Uoc Viral Immunodeficiencies of the National Institute for Infectious Diseases “Lazzaro Spallanzani” in Rome; Giuliano Rizzardini, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases Asst Fatebenefratelli Sacco; Lorenzo Badia, infectious disease specialist at the Imola Local Health Authority’s infectious disease clinic.

So see you on Monday 27 November, at 3pm, on the Group’s web and social channels for this journey among people with HIV and to look, with confidence, to a more aware and inclusive tomorrow.