There will be 37 cars on the grid for the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, as anticipated a couple of weeks ago and confirmed today by the publication of the entries.

There was time until November 20th to present the membership documentation for the next year which will see only two categories present, namely Hypercar and the new LMGT3 instead of the LMGTE, while there will no longer be LMP2 cars, which will return to only participate at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Automobile Club de l’Ouest and FIA WEC therefore had a few days to analyze the cards and select manufacturers and teams, inevitably leaving someone out since, as already anticipated by the championship leaders, some circuits on next year’s calendar do not guarantee a sufficient number of boxes to accommodate everyone.

It goes without saying, therefore, that some dissatisfied people were left empty-handed, perhaps hoping to at least be re-invited with an invitation to Le Mans, or with time to prepare for a possible entry in 2025, the season for which we are working to expand the grill to at least 40 seats.

HYPERCAR: 3 Ferraris chasing Toyota

It goes without saying that in the Hypercar Class the hunt for the two Toyotas is wide open, with the reigning GR010 Hybrid Champions ready to defend the Drivers’ and Manufacturers’ titles thanks to an experience that in 2023 has guaranteed the Japanese to dominate and make the difference when needed.

Ferrari returns with its 499Ps (#50 to Antonio Fuoco and #51 to Alessandro Pier Guidi, for now) and the victory at the 24h of Le Mans on its debut serves as a springboard to try to take the extra step next year, where we certainly expect more podiums from the official Reds managed by AF Corse, but above all a few more victories that could allow us to fight for the World Championships until the end, reducing that gap from the Toyotas which, if put in the conditions right, Maranello’s cars in 2023 have shown that they are not unbridgeable.

The big news concerns the third 499P which will be fielded as a privateer by AF Corse thanks to the financing of some important sponsors, including Orlen brought by Robert Kubica, made official as the first driver of the crew of the car which will have the #83 on the side. Also arriving are Yifei Ye and Robert Shwartzman, who should be announced shortly as independent hires from Ferrari by the Piacenza team.

It is the first time that a Hypercar brand will have three vehicles at the start, something that Toyota had only planned for Le Mans, but without ever realizing anything. Peugeot had reached an agreement with Pescarolo Sport to have another 9X8 at the start of the 2024 season, but here too it ended in nothing.

Coming precisely to Peugeot, the French team is instead called to make a prompt redemption with the 9X8 in an updated/modified version, after the unsuccessful gamble of showing up at the start with an LMH without a rear wing, which will be there in 2024 together with new wheels, bottom and aerodynamics, to try to get into the top battle.

Among the Hypercars, the so-called ‘outsiders’ are represented by Isotta Fraschini, because the entry of Vanwall Racing was not accepted. The Vandervell 680 built by ByKolles Racing was practically not seen during the past season and, although an engine change was announced to be more ready for 2024, it did not receive the OK from the championship leaders.

The situation is different for the Type 6 LMH-C of the Milanese brand, making its debut in the hands of the Duqueine team with just one example, given that Vector Sport opted to abandon the project when it was clear that it could be raced with just one car.

The clear intent of the Lombard company is to make a “dignified impression” (ipse dixit) compared to much more popular and wealthy rivals. For now the designated drivers are the former test driver Jean-Karl Vernay and Alejandro Garcia, seen in action in ELMS and FIA F3.

Then there is the LMDh battalion, led by Cadillac and Porsche in what is the second season in the top endurance series. Chip Ganassi Racing’s V-Series.R started very well in 2023, then suffered a slowdown due to errors on the track, technical problems and adverse episodes that dropped it to the rear during the last few races, but it is undeniable that the American prototype built on a Dallara chassis is consistent and ready to fight again at the front.

The 963 are the most numerous thanks to the two official ones from Team Penske (where Matt Campbell appears in the #5 instead of Dane Cameron), plus the private ones from Jota – who doubles his presence – and Proton Competition. In Weissach they closed the year on a high and now aim to be among those at the top with a more competitive and reliable vehicle than what they saw at the beginning.

For the private Hypercar team ranking called FIA World Cup it will therefore be a challenge between the Porsches of Jota and Proton, and the Ferrari 499P of AF Corse.

The new features are represented by Lamborghini, Alpine and BMW. In Sant’Agata Bolognese there is great anticipation for the first outing of the Ligier-chassis SC63 put on the track by Iron Lynx in a single example, ready to double on the occasion of the 24h of Le Mans, as well as for the two A424s of Team Signatech, returning to the first category after a year of LMP2. After the announcement that Daniil Kvyat would be part of trio #63, the entry list shows the name of Mirko Bortolotti, so only the third box is missing to fill.

BMW seems to be the vehicle in the best position, having a year behind it in IMSA and a lot of data collected which served the WRT Team to understand which direction to go with knowledge and development of a car that is anything but simple, but capable of highlighted in the United States and has already achieved success. For now Dries Vanthoor (#15) and Sheldon Van Der Linde (#20) are the first names made official.

LMGT3: how many interesting new features are coming

Having said that of the Hypercar/LMDh, there is also great anticipation for the brand new LMGT3 category which will replace the glorious GTEs. With the increase in first rank starters, there was no longer space for the LMP2s, while it was necessary to reserve one for the gentlemen drivers and customer teams.

Hence the choice to adopt the GT3 concept already well tested and functioning throughout the world, for which requests to join poured in immediately. The FIA ​​and ACO had to analyze the candidates’ profiles in every detail, giving priority to the brands already registered in the Hypercar category, trying not to disappoint anyone, or at least to leave out as few people as possible.

The fact is that among the 18 chosen the presence of Ferrari and Porsche was inevitable, both eager to show off their new models. The 296 GT3s from Maranello will be prepared by AF Corse for Flohr/Castellacci/Rigon (#54) and Heriaux/Mann/Rovera (#55) and the 911 GT3-R 992s by Manthey in collaboration with EMA and Pure Rxcing, therefore going on the safe as regards the teams with which to be represented, as well as re-proposing a duel that has already aroused enthusiasm in GTE.

After years with the Aston Martins, TF Sport faces a new challenge with its two new Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs, leaving the Vantage GT3 in the Evo version to D’Station Racing and above all to Heart Of Racing, which after the debut in the series 2023 will also have to prepare in parallel the Valkyrie Hypercar which we will see at work in 2025.

BMW and Team WRT will bring a pair of M4 GT3s and one is Valentino Rossi’s #46, probably still paired with Maxime Martin as his Gold license partner, the ‘Doctor’ being a Silver; soon we will also know the third member of the crew as Bronze.

Among the newcomers, the Ford Mustang GT3 of Proton Competition and the Lexus of the Akkodis-ASP Team arouse curiosity, but also the pair of McLaren 720S Evo of United Autosports, among those that were included in the lot without enjoying priority status.

Finally, the ‘double’ first time for Lamborghini Squadra Corse is completed by the Huracan GT3 EVO2 brought by Iron Lynx, also continuing the history of the Iron Dames championship.

