María Becerra had been the guest in charge of lighting up the set of El Hormiguero with her smile and her talent. After an interview full of confessions and moments, Pablo Motos wanted to take the opportunity to go over the line.

It has been a long time since the presenter last reflected on his own, and on this occasion he wanted to talk about destiny. As she has said, she does not believe in him, but she does have the faithful certainty that “things happen when they have to happen.”

Paul is convinced that everything happens in its own time “even if we become impatient because what we want does not come to pass.” Furthermore, he also concluded by saying that it is as important to meet friends as it is to meet enemies. Do you agree with him? Don’t miss his reflection!