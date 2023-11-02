Ten consecutive useful results, nine in the championship and one in the Italian Cup, in total from the beginning of the season to today on twelve matches played, in all competitions, the Bologna he lost just one on his league debut against Milan. With all the big teams stopped from January 2023 to today, with the exception of the Rossoneri, Motta’s Bologna will try tomorrow with the Lazioin a clash that takes on the contours of the direct challenge in the European area. Motta he doesn’t want to hear about it, his philosophy is always based on giving his all in the upcoming match. We don’t look at the long term.

“All matches are important and the next one is the one against Lazio – Motta’s words – We will face the match, as always, with great commitment, trying to put our best version on the field. There is no time to celebrate or think about “Last match played, our minds are already on the next one. Our aim is to continue working at our best. Owners and reserves? We need everyone to raise the level. When we win and lose we have to stay together”

