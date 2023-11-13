The streak of useful results for the team was interrupted at ten Bolognastopped by a penalty in the second half and numerous VAR interventions. A goal disallowed Orsolini for offside, a penalty was awarded to the rossoblù at the hands of Parisibut in the second half the possible two-by-two was missing despite Maresca being called to the on field review for contact Arthur–Saele makers. Motta analyzes the match from a simple fact: goals were missed.

“What did we miss? Scoring more goals than Fiorentina. Football is like that. We played better than them but we weren’t good at scoring more – his words in the conference – Well done to them for the success, we will continue on our path and we’ll think about the next one. Unfortunately at the beginning we weren’t precise with our passes and this becomes a problem with a team that presses high. Coming out of the first pressure we knew there would be space, but without precision it’s more difficult. I take responsibility because I’m the one asking the team to do this.”

