Ten consecutive useful results, Bologna sixth in the Europa League for a whole week, but on Sunday there will be a precious direct clash against the Fiorentina fresh from three consecutive defeats in the championship. The team of Italianwho has always played well, will want to react and Thiago Motta he knows it, which is why his refrain is always the same: do your best and think about the present. There are never long-term thoughts for the coach who spoke like this in the press conference two days before the match:

“There is respect for all the teams, but we will think about ourselves and what we have to do – his words – We know that on paper we will still play against better equipped teams than ours but we will face them at our best and with everyone’s concentration . Nzola? He has enormous potential and today plays in a very strong team like Fiorentina. When he attacks depth he is an important player with enormous physical qualities. Both he and Beltran are dangerous in depth and on our part we will pay maximum attention to these aspects of the game. Every match is important, we must know well what to avoid and what to exploit in order to compete against Fiorentina.”

