More or less surprisingly, Amazon has brought forward the start of its Black Friday deals, which is officially next Friday the 24th but is already active on Amazon, and is coming in quite strong.

In fact, one thing this store has done is recover some of the offers that swept sales on Prime Day just a month ago, to the point of being sold out on the first day.

Will they end again this week? Amazon has everything ready for Black Friday to last from November 17 to 28and there are many days, more than necessary if one of the top offers begins to sell thousands of units per day.

The best Black Friday deals

If you don’t know what to buy this Black Friday, we’ll help you by collecting the best deals.

That is why If you see a particularly interesting bargain today, it’s a good idea to buy it before it runs out.something that could undoubtedly happen at any time, especially with products such as consoles, which are the most sought-after Christmas gifts.

These are several offers that have started selling at a good pace and that may end up with all their stock.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for €39.99 Samsung Galaxy Watch6 for €199 Echo Pop + Philips Hue for €25.99 PlayStation 5 + Spider-Man 2 for €499 Dos RGB WiFi bombillas for €13.99 OnePlus 10T 5G for €345 € Levoit Core 300 for €87.99 POCO X5 Pro 5G for €249 12TB WD My Cloud for €382 Google Pixel 7 for €499

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Alejandro Alcolea

Play streaming content directly on your TV or monitor. It has applications like Netflix, HBO or Spotify, and now has a Wi-Fi 6 connection

It did not make an appearance on Prime Day, but it has not failed on Black Friday: the Firestick 4K bargain returns, now for 39.99 euros, but it comes with several improvements for this year 2023.

It’s a pretty ambitious discount for a new device, but it’s well worth it if you’re already tired of your TV’s OS.

It is not likely that the stock will run out because Amazon must have a lot, but delivery times will probably lengthen as we move towards the 24th.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 por 199€

With a larger screen than its predecessors, more efficiency and battery and better sensors, this is one of the best smart watches, and with Wear OS.

As a reference in the smartwatch sector for Android, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 is priceless, which in addition to having Google’s Wear OS as its operating system, now has a really good price.

It’s just 199 euros in the 40mm 4G LTE version, the lowest price recorded to date.

It is a good smartwatch, but also a sports watch with GPS and NFC that does not detract from other much more expensive models.

Echo Pop + Philips Hue Bulb for €25.99

Echo Pop + Philips Hue Bulb

The Echo Pop drops in price, as always happens on these dates, but they drop to 20.99 euros. Why do we say “but”? Because for only 25.99 euros you can get this smart speaker and also a Philips WiFi light bulb.

This pack has already reached the top sellers on Amazon so it may not last much longer, and it is not surprising at all because the bulb alone normally costs more than 20 euros.

The price is truly unbeatable no matter how you look at it and if you have a Smart Home it is the bargain of the week.

PlayStation 5 + Spider-Man 2 por 499€

Deposit

PS5 + Spider+Man 2 por 499€

This is a real surprise, and Amazon has been dragging this offer for several weeks now, which is attractive because for the price that the console normally has you also get one of its best games.

Spider-Man 2 is a delight and it is also an exclusive Sony game, which you can only play on PlayStation 5.

For 499 euros you will have a console for a while and you also make sure you receive it quickly.

Pack of two WiFi RGB bulbs for €13.99

Pack of two WiFi RGB bulbs

These smart bulbs can be regulated in intensity and tone, with different colors available within the RGB scale, which you can control either from the TP-Link Tapo application or from Alexa.

The price for each unit is only 7 euros, 14 euros in total, a bargain that will give light and color to your home and with remote control.

OnePlus 10T 5G por 345€

OnePlus

These are all the details and features of the OnePlus 10T 5G, the new high-end mobile from OnePlus that has a FullHD+ screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, as well as a triple camera system with…

This mobile is high-end due to its features, but the price is incredibly low, 345 euros these days.

It would not be surprising at all if it is one of the first offers to sell out, and if you want a good, pretty and cheap mobile phone, it is one of the best you will find, if not the best.

It has fast charging at 150W, no less, and a very powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that can handle absolutely everything.

Levoit Core 300 for €87.99

This large-capacity air purifier has a HEPA filter, it is very cheap and also quite silent.

In winter, summer and especially spring it is a good idea to have an air purifier at home, a good way to avoid allergies, but in some areas it also helps combat air pollution.

That is perhaps why purifiers are among some of the top-selling products on Amazon, and now there is one that is quite successful and also cheap. It is the Levoit Core 300, which drops to only 87.99 euros.

It has already accumulated more than 100,000 reviews, a good indication of the demand it will likely have these days.

POCO X5 Pro 5G for €249

Deposit

POCO’s value-for-money 5G mobile for 2023 with 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 108 megapixel camera and 67 W turbo charging.

This is one of the products that sold out on Prime Day, and it promises to do the same now, especially since the 249 euros it costs there are few that can beat it.

The POCO X5 Pro is cheap, but it has details like 5G, a 120 Hz AMOLED screen and fast charging, among other things. It goes much further than other similarly priced models.

You would do well to add it to the cart if you want to buy a good, pretty and cheap mobile phone on Black Friday.

WD My Cloud de 12TB por 382€

Western Digital / Zbyněk Skrcený en Unsplash

Connected hard drive with two internal drives, multimedia streaming with Plex and automatic synchronization with mobile phones and PC.

Having your own server at home is a viable and now cheap option, and it guarantees you several things. The first of them is that your data will be private and that only you will always be able to consult it. the other is that you will pay only once.

Now Amazon sells a NAS-type hard drive that also has 12TB of capacity, an impressive figure, and it does so for 382 euros.

It’s nothing but bad, especially since it’s really easy to use on any device and operating system.

Google Pixel 7 for €499

Google

Features and specifications of the Pixel 7: Google’s new mobile for 2022 with the purest version of Android and a camera that, once again, is positioned among the best on the market.

The Google Pixel are undoubtedly one of the sensations of the moment, especially because in an apparently stagnant market they are introducing some refreshing new features at all levels.

The Pixel 7 already has a successor, but it is still a quite remarkable mid-range mobile, with an OLED screen, Tensor G2 processor and an excellent camera, and for 499 euros.

It has been marked down quite a bit these days, and it will surely be the last sale we see from Amazon, which is all the more reason to take advantage of it.