Fourth Wing will come true! Amazon and creative prodigy Michael B. Jordan team up again to bring the mystical world of The Empyrean to the small screen. Get ready, because this is going to be a mind-blowing journey into the depths of epic fantasy.

Deadline claims that they have acquired the rights to Rebecca Yarros’ fantasy saga and intend to put this series on par with their two best epic fantasy products, that is, The Wheel of Time and The Rings of Power. For this they will have Michael B. Jordan and his production company Outlier Society

What is it about?

Fourth Wing

Fourth Wing is an epic fantasy story that in 2023 has become number 7 on Amazon’s best sellers.

The story focuses on Violet Sorrengail, a young woman of only twenty years old, who was destined for a quiet life among books and history in the Scribes’ Quadrant. But what she didn’t know was that her iron-willed mother, the fearsome Commander General, would throw her into the ruthless competition to become Navarre’s elite: the dragon riders. But when you are smaller and more fragile than the rest, death lurks in every heartbeat, because dragons do not ‘bond’ with fragile humans… They incinerate them.”

With fewer dragons willing to bond than eager cadets, most would kill Violet to increase their own chances of success. Others would seek her death simply for being her mother’s daughter, such as Xaden Riorson, the ruthless leader of the most powerful wing in the Riders’ Quadrant. Violet will need every ounce of her cunning to see the light of the next dawn.

But there are not only personal vendettas at play here. With each passing day, the war outside becomes deadlier, the kingdom’s protective barriers crumble, and the death toll skyrockets. And to make matters worse, Violet begins to suspect that the leadership is hiding a horrifying secret. At Basgiath War College, every student, whether friend, enemy, or lover, has an agenda, because there are only two ways out: graduate or die.

As we can see, Fourth Wing can be an epic fantasy that mixes House of the Dragon with Harry Potter.

