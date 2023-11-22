Pokémon

Those responsible for Pokémon want this beloved saga to continue reaching new audiences over the years.

As Pokémon Red and Green’s 28th anniversary approaches on February 27, Takato Utsunomiya, the company’s chief operating officer, reveals in an exclusive interview with The Guardian his audacious plan to keep Pikachu and his friends alive for centuries.

“My job? I spend all day thinking about Pokémon. “Our goal is to keep Pokémon alive for hundreds of years, ensuring they survive well beyond our lifetime.” Share Takato Utsunomiya.

What is the key to your success?

The secret of it being a best-seller since 1996, according to Utsunomiya, lies in the constant creation of new Pokémon. “I think we can continue to create many new Pokémon, and we really need to create more attractive creatures if we want to continue passing the saga on to future generations. Coming up with new ideas is an area where Game Freak really excels. People who grew up playing Pokémon as kids now come into Game Freak and are on those teams, creating new beings and coming up with new ideas.”

animated series

The future looks promising with titles like Scarlet and Violet, which were unimaginable years ago. Despite the evolution, the essence of the franchise remains. This has been the success behind the company, and points to a solid trajectory for the future.

In addition, it is expected that there will be more installments in cinemas in animation or live action like the success of Detective Pikachu in 2019. Without forgetting that they also present comics and collectible cards. A whole franchise that aims to last more than 100 years and if they continue like this they will succeed.