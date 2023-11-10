Marvel has just revealed that an iconic MCU hero has become the fastest in the universe.

Marvel has never been so present the figure of the sprinters as DC. In fact, The House of Ideas has only focused on the character of Quicksilver as the fastest hero in the world. Although it was a key figure of the Avengers for a long time, an important group of heroes that has already appeared in the UCM he just surpassed it to a galactic level. To travel through space you need incredible speed and, after an important evolution that they made with their sacrifice, a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy Has got surpass Quicksilver’s speed.

The most recent comics showed how Big he transformed into a creature of divine magnitudes, sending seeds throughout the galaxy and infecting entire worlds, transforming them into spaces that began to form part of his global hive mind. The Guardians of the Galaxy They fought against Groot with the aim of discovering what happened to him to become such a monstrous being.

To help protect Big As he moved on to the next stage of his evolution, the Guardians of the Galaxy They merged with the entity, obtaining new bodies composed of plant matter.

In Guardians of the Galaxy #8the Guardians of Grootspace live up to their name and fight anyone who could harm the new universe they have created. the evil version of Groot. The planet forms before it can resurrect the billions of people under its protection. The comic begins by showing the Guardians of Grootspace as they find themselves aboard a new ship formed by Groot, as Star-Lord announces that they are about to exceed the speed of light.

Since so much Star-Lord as the ship are composed entirely of the body of Big, this means that he has become the new fastest hero in the Marvel Universe. Groot seems to become a kind of star system so he is now able to perform truly incredible feats. Although Quicksilver He is a very fast character, not even close to the true speed of light. Groot has always been considered one of the most powerful characters in the galaxy, even facing off against Hulk on several occasions. However, his evolution into Grootspace has revealed the full extent of your abilities.

The comic Guardians of the Galaxy #8 It is now available.

