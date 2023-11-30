A tremendously curious publication about Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This recreates a curious terrestrial machine with great utility when moving on the ground.

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild they were present numerous different mechanics, like the magnet or the paralyzer. Tears of the Kingdom has completely different ones, and players are already making the most of them.

Building using Ultraman in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Since the arrival of the title on May 12, numerous fans are recreating all kinds of structures in the title with the Ultramano, one of the new mechanics introduced as a novelty compared to Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This allows all types of objects to be merged, creating true masterpieces.

In this case, the Reddit user divlogue has shown in the following post how he has built an incredible machine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom using various materials such as trampolines, springs or a steering wheel among others and that it is capable of moving on land despite that it does not use Zonnan energy, which is undoubtedly curious taking into account the usual problems that the lack of battery usually generates Fans of the franchise They are praising their creation with positive comments highlighting the result obtained. You can find the full post and all the images shared in this link.

Powerless Driving Cart

byu/divlogue inHyruleEngineering

