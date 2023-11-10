We bring you a tremendously curious publication about Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This recreates a curious, truly tall means of transportation capable of performing numerous truly useful tasks.

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild they were present numerous different mechanics, such as Ice or remote bombs. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has different ones, and players are already making the most of them.

The creations that can be made with Ultrahand in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Since the arrival of the game on May 12, Fans are already recreating all kinds of structures in the title with the Ultramano, one of the new ones regarding Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This allows you to merge all types of objects, creating true masterpieces, which can even be dangerous but also useful in titles.

In this case, Reddit user ReelDeadOne has shown in the following post how he has managed to create a very versatile transport that is capable of helping him reach very high locations, cross lakes and rivers among other tasks in the title. This is capable of move on land but has its steering wheel at a great height. You can find the full post and all the images shared in this link.

I don’t need a car. I don’t need a wing. I don’t need a boat. I just need this thing.

byu/ReelDeadOne inHyruleEngineering

What do you think? Do you think it could have been created in a better way with a different design? We read you in the comments.

Via.