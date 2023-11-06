We are actually talking about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that a fan has gone viral by showing his terrible experience with a glitch in this title.

Since the arrival of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, numerous criticisms have been made regarding its design and graphics. Therefore, it is not the first time that we can see errors or failures in this aspect. In this case, a fan of the franchise has shown a really curious glitch based on the hilarious loss of a shiny Pokémon in the title.

In the post that we leave you below you can see how the user xkrax1 shows the curious and hilarious glitch, through which the player is not able to reach a Shiny Ferropaladin in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. As a result of this fact, the user has asked Gamefreak for explanations. It is certainly surprising.

You can see the full post at this link. Here you can see it:

Uhm….Gamefreak please explain

byu/xkrax1 inPokemonScarletViolet

What do you think? Have you ever seen a glitch or bug of these characteristics in a Pokémon game? We read you in the comments.

Via.