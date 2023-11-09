Fans continue to imagine Pokémon paradoxical forms. Here we have a new one that we loved, focused on 3 new evolutions of Eevee. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

Eevee is a very well-known Pokémon that has the Normal type. This belongs to the first generation and is characterized by being the Pokémon with the most evolutions so far, with 8 in total, all of them of different types. In this case, Reddit user In-ProgressPokemon has shown what spectacular shapes could look like, different from the usual ones and inspired by 3 new evolutions of Eevee.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired in ways different from the usual ones are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see 3 Eeveelutions of 3 new types, which would include “Slime” type or “Curse” or “Cursed” type.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

My Halloween-themed Eeveelutions for this year

byu/In-ProgressPokemon inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

Via.