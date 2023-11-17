There is an exclusive game for PlayStation 5 that seems to be in serious trouble. We are referring to the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, a project that was revealed in 2021 and that opened a PlayStation Showcase.

Embracer Group is going through its worst moment, which has affected the development of the title. The company has remained silent about its status, and its CEO recently declined to speak about it. Given the doubts, a reliable source revealed that the title is practically dead and that it will not come true.

Star Wars remake: KOTOR seems to be in serious trouble

Was Star Wars: KOTOR remake cancelled? They suggest yes

In the most recent Giant Bomb podcast, Jeff Grubbone of the most reliable sources in the industry, spoke about the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake and Embracer’s refusal to talk about the project.

According to its sources, the development of the game is totally stopped and will not come true in any way or by any study. So it suggests it’s unlikely any company will ever pick it up.

Likewise, Grubb mentions that it is a warning sign that Sony there are practically cut ties with the project by deleting material related to him on social networks and YouTube. He adds that he is 100% sure that the game is not in active development for now.

For many, this is a sign that the title will be officially canceled sooner or later. While Grubb is a reliable source, neither Embracer nor PlayStation have revealed details about the status of the project, so it’s best to wait. You can hear the statements in the video below, at the 31:21 mark.

