The second season of Loki comes to an end and we already know how long the last episode of this shocking story will last.

As the exciting finale of Loki season 2 on Disney Plus approaches, fans can expect a final episode of epic proportions. Barely a week separates us from the close of this exciting season, and today we bring you exciting details about the length of the episode, which promises to be one of the longest in the series this year.

Episode 5 has left us with emotions on the surface, preparing the ground for a truly shocking outcome. Despite being less action-packed than some previous episodes, it clearly set the stage for a potentially game-changing finale for the Asgardian God of Deception.

But… how long will the epic ending last?

The final episode of Loki season 2 is 51 minutes and 10 seconds long, not including the end credits. But that is not all! Once the credits roll, the total running time will reach 56 minutes and 5 seconds. Don’t be surprised if surprises or teases are included in those last five minutes.

Compared to the previous episodes of the second season, this is one of the longest and promises to keep us glued to the screen. To get the full picture, let’s take a look at the length of the previous episodes:

Ouroboros – 48 minutesBreaking Brad – 52 minutes1893 – 56 minutesTVA Heart – 51 minutesScience/Fiction – 47 minutesEpisode 6 – 51 minutes.

Loki season 2 has received praise from fans and critics alike, calling it a successful return for Marvel Studios. The visual effects have been particularly outstanding, making a significant difference compared to other recent series, such as She-Hulk.

So we will have to pay attention to everything they have prepared and that we can enjoy on Disney Plus