Skyrim just recently turned years old and as a new tribute to this eternal game we have a new recreation of one of its iconic locations using Unreal Engine 5. The result is visually amazing.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim It continues to feature in news and curiosities more than a decade after its launch. The last great installment of the Bethesda saga is extremely iconic and that is why it never hurts to return to it.

Many of you will know the Skyrim region inside out and you will surely remember one of its most particular locations: Hibernians. This coastal city located in the northwest of the map is known for the famous College of Winterhold where magic is taught.

The city is not very big, but the building that is the home of the magicians is extremely striking thanks to its stone suspension bridge. Definitely, Bethesda He did a great job in terms of designing the places that make up the region.

However, times move forward and technology has gone little by little “outdating” the graphical aspect of Skyrim. Luckily, there are dedicated fans who are using the new graphics engines to breathe new life into certain games.

And that is what Leo Torres has done, a user who has recreated Winterhold from Skyrim in Unreal Engine 5 leaving many fans with their mouths open due to the great level of detail and the spectacular graphic performance that has been achieved with this heartfelt tribute. Take a look:

Skyrim in realistic format

From a gameplay point of view, I’m not sure you want something that big: it’s a lot of work for the artists and you run the risk of creating a big, empty stage and world without much to do, the creator noted.

But for historical visualizations like this, it’s not really a problem! Rendered in Unreal Engine 5.3.2 on an RTX 3060ti. Using a combination of third party models and custom resources modeled in Blender. Nanite was used for all patterns and foliage; Lumen for global illumination and reflections.

And this large-scale representation of Winterhold moves away from what is seen in the game to provide greater realism to the city in relation to the lore of the saga. Let’s remember that this city was once the capital of Skyrim until the “Great Collapse” that destroyed much of it.

What do you think of the project? Would you like to see a remastered Skyrim using Unreal Engine 5? It must be clarified that this is not a mood, just a technical demo made for fans. What do you expect from The Elder Scrolls VI?