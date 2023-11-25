Fans of the Zelda saga continue to offer incredible creations of their favorite games.

Link is one of the protagonists of the Zelda saga.

One of the best-known franchises in the world of video games is Zelda. The well-known Nintendo saga has achieved captivate millions of hearts throughout its history and that is why its followers do not stop creating wonderful things. This time we bring you a completely visual remodeling of the Link that you can see in Zelda: Ocarina of Time, all this is done with Unreal Engine 5 and the result is incredible.

The latest installment in the saga is Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom but as is obvious, that game was preceded by many others. One of the most popular and loved by players is Ocarina of Time and on that occasion, you will be able to see its protagonist as if he were part of a current generation title. If you are curious to know what it looks like Link powered by Unreal Enginea little further down we will leave you the result.

This is Link with Unreal Engine 5

Those responsible for this incredible remodeling have been the Curiomatic group, which has a YouTube channel where they have posted the wonderful result. As the beginning of the video indicates, you are not faced with a playable version from Ocarina of Time, but rather a visual reconstruction of Link, even so, we recommend that you don’t miss it, since the result is great.

As you have seen, for this project they have also used other installments such as Kingdom Hearts 3 or Final Fantasy VII Remake. The inspiration and ideas to bring Ocarina of Time Link to life have been great, which is why the result is so outstanding. Really is It’s a shame this isn’t a playable project.although as you know, there is a remake of Ocarina of Time that you can enjoy.

Zelda: Ocarina of Time was released in 1998. and many players of the saga are still in love with this title. Link’s adventures have managed to fall in love with millions of people around the world and that is why it is not surprising to see works like this to pay a certain tribute to the game. You’ve already been able to see a lot of different creations, but this Link remodeling has surely surprised you a lot.

