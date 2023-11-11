Hogwarts Legacy is just about to arrive on Nintendo Switch.

Scene from the Hogwarts Legacy trailer with the students in the library

Join the conversation

Although the game was launched at the beginning of the year and it is unlikely that it will be able to compete to be among the GOTY nominees even due to all the releases that have occurred during 2023, it cannot be denied that Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the great adventures of recent monthsbeing that the title is expected to complete its entire journey on consoles when finally released on Nintendo Switcha version of which its first official look has already been shown.

And it must be said that Hogwarts Legacy has managed to have to more players than many titles released this yearbeing that it had sales records, so it is obvious to think that There are many players willing to dedicate time to it to the title, as seen with a user who has added a Halloween theme to Hogwarts Legacy. However, this time we see that a user has gone further by combining the title with Rockstar’s Bully.

Hogwarts Legacy students will want to be as far away from Bully’s students as possible

In this case we have to talk about the fanart made by the Reddit user known as ketto_art, who has been in charge of making a drawing in which we can see that he has combined the students of Hogwarts Legacy with those of Bully’s Bullwork Academythese students having little or nothing to do with those of the title based on the world of Harry Potter, since in the Rockstar title there is not much magic that is said.

Be that as it may, we can see that The result achieved by this artist is amazing, thereby causing many users to applaud the work done by ketto_art. You can take a look at it below:

i drew HL characters as Bullworth students (part 2!)

byu/ketto_art inHarryPotterGame

For the rest, it only remains to mention that Hogwarts Legacy is a title available on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC At the same time, the title will arrive on Nintendo Switch this November.

Join the conversation