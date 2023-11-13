Neanderthals become humanized. The first representations we had from decades ago show them with an ape-like appearance, because it was believed that they were more backward than homo sapiens. But the latest studies show that they were not very different. A reconstruction shows us what an ancient Neanderthal was like.

Neanderthals are a human species that became extinct about 40,000 years ago. Thanks to advances in genetics, we know that there was interbreeding of species, and that we have 3% Neanderthal DNA. It influences aspects as different as resistance to diseases, or the size of the nose:

As we say, until recently it was thought that Neanderthals were crude and not very smart, with ape-like features. But the latest research has proven that they cooked the foodthey buried their dead, and they used tools. So they were not that different from the Homo sapiens of the time.

This is what an ancient Neanderthal looked like

45,000 years ago life must have been very hard, and life expectancy was surely short. Illnesses, accidents, attacks from animals and other enemy tribes, and excessive dependence on the climate and hunting, surely prevented the vast majority of Neanderthals, or Homo sapiens, from reaching old age.

That is why the discovery of some Catholic monks in a cave in La Chapelle-aux-Saints (France), in 1908, is so important.

These monks found an almost complete skeleton of a man. Researchers at the time saw that he was missing several teeth, so they nicknamed him The old. Years later it was discovered that he was not a human like us, but a Neanderthal, as LiveScience explains.

Analysis of his bones and teeth certified that lived between 47,000 and 56,000 years ago, and was between 40 and 60 years oldsomething that must have been exceptional in its time.

More than a century after its discovery, the brazilian forensic artist Cicero Moraes has reconstructed the face of this unique neanderthal:

Cicero Moraes

Cícero Moraes has become one of the greatest experts in this process, since he has also reconstructed the face of the oldest human being, as well as several pharaohs.

This forensic artist has used CT scans of the skull, that is, high-resolution scans.

He filled in the missing parts using CT scans of other Neanderthals, and software to grow muscles and skin based on those bones. You can see the result in the opening photo of the news.

The hairless face on the right is the most faithful, as it comes directly from the skull. The hair and beard of the model on the left is speculative, as this is information that cannot be obtained from just a skull.

He is a fairly humanized elderly Neanderthal, highlighting that Neanderthals were not so different from us.. But the differences can be clearly seen: larger forehead, protruding eyebrows, more generous nose, and absence of a chin.

Computer techniques are revolutionizing the way we study our ancestors. The facial reconstruction of this old neanderthal It brings us closer to what these “cousins” who lived with us until 45,000 years ago were like.