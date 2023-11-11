Despite the delays, The Fantastic Four It is one of the most anticipated Marvel movies of the coming years, along with other megatons like Deadpool 3 or Blade. The First Family hopes to be one of the great pillars of the UCM after The Avengers, and to achieve this, there will be a group of colleagues who will serve as a reference for this group of mutated people.

During an interview with ComicBook, the film’s director Matt Shakman explained that the main influence that Marvel’s most important film will have in the coming years will be nothing more and nothing less than Hanging in Philadelphiaone of the funniest comedy series in recent years.

“I’ve learned a lot working at Colgados in Philadelphia over the years. Those guys bring a unique combination of joy and precision, and I think you have to have both in everything you do. You have to remain a child in the sandbox playing and inventing, but you also have to be rigorous with what you do, and comedy is even more rigorous than anything else. The precision of making something funny is often much more difficult than making something really complicated with effects specials. So game and precision.”

Although it is likely that The Fantastic Four include some jokes that remind us of the series starring Danny DeVito, Charlie Day (who is also the voice actor of Luigi in the Super Mario movie) and company, it seems that it focuses much more on being effective with the genre they want to achieve in the film.

The director also refers to the magic of improvisation within filming. Many of the great moments of Hanging in Philadelphia appeared in this way and, in turn, to the creativity that the actors and scriptwriters have when it comes to creating crazy but effective moments for the audience without forgetting the universe in which they are. The Fantastic Four It is scheduled to premiere on May 2, 2025.

