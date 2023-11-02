In the exciting world of banknote collecting, Mexican pieces have acquired a special value over the years. Among the wide range of banknotes that arouse the interest of collectors, one in particular has stood out notably: it is the 50 pesos Ajolote bill.

This piece has unleashed the curiosity of collectors, since Up to 6.5 million Mexican pesos have been offered.

The famous 50 peso bill represents the ecosystem of rivers and lakes with axolotl and corn in Xochimilco, in Mexico City, a cultural heritage of humanity.

What has unleashed doubt among Internet users is why this bill is so special. Below we tell you the characteristics that increase its value.

Characteristics that make the axolotl bill valuable

The reason why this large amount is paid It is due to its serial number: AA0079864. According to the seller, this piece with that specific number was one of the first 80 thousand that were printed.

If you’re lucky, you could well have several thousand, or even millions of pesos, condensed into that bill.

Axolotl bills have become rather scarce, and according to Banxico, only 180 million pieces were printed between 2021 and 2022.

