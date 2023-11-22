Maybe the name of Andrzej Sapkowski is not familiar to more than one player; However, you should know that he is a world-known writer. He is none other than the creator of the Geralt of Rivia Saga or the Witcher Saga, which gave rise to The Witcher.

The creative’s work is now better known than ever in part thanks to the live-action series of Netflix, which was a resounding success at least in its first seasons. Sapkowski recently revealed his opinion on said production and did so with a criticism of the company.

One of the constant criticisms of the Netflix series is that it does not stick to the original material, that is, Sapkowski’s novels. This has bothered veteran fans of the saga who knew Geralt of Rivia and company through literature.

It seems that Sapkowski is not very happy with Netflix’s position of distancing itself from his work and considering his suggestions either, as he criticized the company for never listening to him. Of course, the writer accepted that the sets of the series have been great and that he is completely satisfied in that sense.

However, he believes that Netflix should pay more attention to his comments and suggestions, since after all it is the creator of the saga.

“Oh well, the set was tremendous, tremendous, impressive. But no, maybe I gave them some ideas, but they never listened to me. They never listen to me. But it’s normal, it’s normal. ‘Who is this? He’s the writer, he’s nobody,’” Sapkowski complained.

It is likely that the vast majority of fans of the books and games in the saga agree with the writer’s position. However, we know that Netflix has taken certain liberties and will continue to take them for the following seasons of the series.

