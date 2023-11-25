HoYoverse He continues working on Zenless Zone Zero, his new title with an anime aesthetic. The game recently had its second Beta and most of the community was happy with what was offered. However, some fans attacked the studio and They were accused of censorship..

The reason? Some female characters underwent several changes on a visual level. Some players are furious, having noticed that the studio reduced, for example, the chest size of some characters and changed their physiques. For this reason, they believe that the game is a victim of censorship.

Zenless Zone Zero fans accuse HoYoverse of censorship for changing “their waifus”

The controversy began when the players realized the changes in Nicole Demara. For the second Beta, the character has other animations, where the physics are less pronounced. Additionally, players noted that HoYoverse reduced her breast size.

In addition, there were minor adjustments to her clothing that her fans also did not like. Because of this, some people claimed that the studio “nerfed their waifu” and that they will therefore no longer give Zenless Zone Zero a chance.

“I’m upset about the animation changes instead of the reduction in movements. She lost all of her personality and seems much more generic with the new animation,” stated one Demara fan.

Another person claimed that HoYoverse will end up “censoring every female character,” so they believe the game is “dead before it comes out.”

On the other hand, there were also people who thanked the company for making these types of adjustments and not sexualizing the protagonists just to attract players. Below you can see videos that show the comparison between Nicole Demara’s before and after.

