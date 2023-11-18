Which ones are the best fossil pokemon? Throughout all the generations of Pokémon, several prehistoric species have been introduced that have made many Trainers tremble in battle. If you want to know which are the best Pokémon games, you can consult our updated article.

From CBR, they now share a top that they have made analyzing the history of all known fossil Pokémon. In the list, they mention those species that should be most feared in battle.

Son the next 10:

10. Cradilywhose achievement is difficult but worth it 9. armaldoexample of how the bugs of the past wreaked havoc 8. Rampardosan opponent as tough as his skull 7. Bastiodonthe living shield 6. Carracosta sets the pace of combat with its characteristics 5. Archeopswho takes advantage of the advantages of flying 4. Aurora It will literally leave you cold 3. A tyrantthe feared king of the dinosaurs 2. Dracozolt, Arctozolt, Dracovish y Arctovishone of the best in Galar 1. Mega Aerodactyl thanks to the improvement with Mega Evolution

Pokémon fossils are key elements in the Pokémon game series that allow players to revive extinct prehistoric Pokémon. In the games, they are presented as fossils that players can find or purchase. These fossils can be taken to specialized laboratories where they regenerate and become real Pokémon that can be added to the player’s team.

There are different types of fossils, each associated with a specific extinct Pokémon. Some games may feature combined versions of fossils that can be restored to multiple Different Pokémon depending on the combination.

Fossils and the Pokémon that can be obtained from them are usually unique to each game in the main Pokémon series, adding an interesting mechanic that allows players to obtain Pokémon that they would otherwise They would not be available in the game.

What do you think? Do you know well the strength of these species? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments.

Fuente. Fuente.