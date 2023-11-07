SEO is worth gold, and businesses have deployed a new strategy that positions them at the top of Google Maps, cleverly playing with the rules of this navigation giant.

If you thought that clickbait and positioning were for headlines on the Internet, you are very wrong. Until now, the most common trick was to look for a clever name that would attract attention to highlight your establishment on the poster or this is attested by the Spanish patent office, with ingenious devices such as Beer Para Creer, Pádel Nuestro or Tapilla Sistina.

But a new technique has arrived. Nobody expected it, and now that it happens, it looks like those things that seem like a cookie-cutter and at the same time don’t make any sense. What are we talking about? It turns out that business owners, aware that a Google search brings more customers than a billboard, have begun to choose the name of their businesses using Google Maps.

Surely you have experienced it, when traveling, on many occasions you have gone to the restaurants with the most reviews or those that appeared first on Google, and they were not always the best, but they were well positioned. Now, you will also have to deal with names designed precisely to position you in the equation.

It is the opposite tactic of football stadiums, which sell their name because advertisers know that people will hear and search for the sports venue millions of times, The new trend is based on locals choosing their name in an optimized wayassuming what your client will search for on the Internet.

Pizzeria Near Me, Thai Food Near Me or Restaurant near the Bernabéu

Tasca La Farmacia— Restaurant near the Bernabeu

Google Maps

Italian restaurant near me It is no longer just a desperate search for a good menu in the city, but now it can be the official name of an establishment that seeks to capture your attention.

The details of this masterstroke come from a report by The Verge, which illuminates a tactic as simple as it is effective and strange: businesses, bending to the favor of Google algorithms, with key phrases for business names, for now, related to their local, but who knows where the trick can go.

The result? A privileged positioning that opens the doors to a potentially larger clientele. If you walk through the virtual streets of Google Maps you can already find names like Pizza near me o Hair salon near me. Cash? It depends on the business, calling yourself with the name of your tourist area has always been done, calling yourself what you would search on the Internet, until now, no.

Businesses increasingly depend on Google Maps

It is a vision that, although it may seem comical, and as bizarre as the times in which we live, highlights a dramatic reality: The survival of many businesses depends on digital visibility and in particular Google Maps.

Although these practices are completely legal, they still raise questions about authenticity and local identity. The creativity of business names is sacrificed on the altar of SEO and, while some smile on the way to the bank, Others wonder if they will ever find that charming cafe they were looking for or if they can trust Google Maps and a restaurant called Thai Food Near Me.

Google is known for changing the rules of the game, to try to give useful and real information to users, and it makes it easier. At the moment it works, but a hotelier may not be able to afford to change the name of his bar because of the algorithm from time to time and if he does not use a name that describes his establishment, he may suddenly be ranked worse due to this practice.

And the impact of these changes is not trivial. According to NetBlocks, a site that monitors the impact of Internet outages, outages can cost the global economy millions.

Imagine not existing. That’s how business is tied up. Furthermore, it is well known that an Internet presence kills or saves businesses, but also digital reputation, and a name is not enough for that.

In a world where even a small store can be affected by a social network going down, understanding and navigating the digital ecosystem is more crucial than ever. Are SEO techniques in the name of businesses for Google Maps They can almost seem like an act of rebellion, a clever way to play with the rules imposed by technological titans, a double-edged sword or a lifelong trick.