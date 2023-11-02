The world of cybersecurity is constantly evolving and it seems that the fame of the “Tamagotchi for hackers”, Flipper Zero has transcended beyond its small device: it already has imitators. A group of developers has managed to copy the functions of Flipper Zero in an application intended for Android and Windows devices.

For those unfamiliar, Flipper Zero is a tamagotchi-sized device that has the ability to interact with a wide range of systems and devices. It is known for being able to copy, read and emulate RFID and NFC tags, functions that are widely used to identify objects or individuals.

This little device can spoof remote controls, send infrared signals, capture and transmit wireless codesamong other functions, and is ideal for novice hackers, those curious about the world of cybersecurity or the most pranksters.

Regarding the new applicationinspired by it, has Android and Windows as victims, it can copy its spam capacity through Bluetooth, preventing the correct functioning of the devices that connect through it: for example, mice or keyboards.

Named Bluetooth LE Spam, was reported by Bleeping Computer. This software, which is already available on GitHub, can mimic the use of Google’s Fast Pair service and Microsoft’s Swift pairing service. The consequence: an avalanche of notifications. First the Flipper Zero that you can make yourself and now apps with the same functionalities.

Bluetooth LE Spam is much more limited, both in victims and reach, than Flipper Zero

Flipper Zero

Although it may seem like just a prank, Bluetooth LE Spam has repercussions. Victims may be inundated with pop-ups. Although unlike Flipper Zero, which can also affect iOS devices, the Bluetooth LE Spam app appears to be limited to Android and Windows.

Besides, highlights its scope limitation. Although the transmission power can be modified with the Android Bluetooth Low Energy API, To use Bluetooth LE Spam you need to be a few centimeters from the device. This means that, unlike Flipper Zero, which can affect devices several meters away, the app has a very limited range.

A priori they do not represent a real security threat and it is enough to disable Bluetooth

In principle, these Spam attacks via Bluetooth do not represent a security threat as such. They are annoying, yes, but they do not put user information at risk. Furthermore, for those who want to prevent these inconveniences, the solution is simple: turn off the Bluetooth function.

However, it is essential to remember that technology is advancing by leaps and bounds and, with it, hacking tools. If today is simple spam, what does tomorrow hold for us? Stay informed and protected.

Cover image: Flipper Zero Official Blog