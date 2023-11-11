This recreation is so well done that it is difficult to differentiate it from the original material.

Cyberpunk 2077 has also been released on Dreams

At the end of 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 was released on the market, a title that did not manage to have the premiere that many expected, since all the problems related to errors, glitches and other elements present made it CD Projekt RED’s popularity plummetedand since then he has done everything possible to clean up his image, which has included announce several The Witcher projectshis star saga.

However, although the premiere was what it was, the truth is that With the passage of time Cyberpunk 2077 has managed to redeem itselfwhich has been materialized in players who have even put more than 600 hours into it and discovered secrets unpublished to date, which can undoubtedly go further now that we have it available on the market Phantom Liberty, its great expansion which features Idris Elba as one of the main characters.

This user has taken the use of Dreams to perfection

Now, a symptom of the good health that the CD Projekt RED video game has today is seen in the fact that there are those who He dedicates his time to recreating Cyberpunk 2077an example of this being what we have been able to learn from the Reddit user known as ApeMonkeyBoy, who has been in charge of recreate one of the best-known artworks of the title in Dreams.

For those who don’t know, Dreams is a Media Molecule game which in essence is a tool for creating video games and designing, and there are many who were waiting for its release on PC, a platform on which its full potential could have been exploited. However, although this never happened, it must be said that this user has used its PS4 version to recreate an artwork of V from Cyberpunk 2077 with such a level of perfection that it seems almost real. You can watch it below:

Created V from Cyberpunk 2077 in Dreams PS4

For the rest, it only remains to remember that Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PCat the same time that its sequel has already been announced, which in theory will be a great leap similar to that seen in The Witcher.

