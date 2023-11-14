The release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild occurred years after the deaths of both Satoru Iwata and Robin Williams. The first of them was president of Nintendo for more than a decade in which he elevated the company, while the second was one of the most popular Hollywood actors of the last 40 years.

Despite the geographical and cultural distance, both openly showed themselves as followers of the saga of Link and company. For this reason, the Japanese company tried to properly pay tribute to them by including two characters in Hyrule who are powerfully reminiscent of them.

Satoru Iwata

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild debuted on both Wii U and Nintendo Switch two years after his death. He was the creator of Kirby, he developed Earthbound and during his tenure such successful systems as Nintendo DS and Wii saw the light of day.

To find it in the RPG, we just have to go to the plain post in the western area of ​​the center of the map. On the way to the Hills we will come across him, responding to the name of Botrick and he will tell us that we can find a hidden treasure in the Satori mountain.





Robin Williams

The American performer starred in countless films and among the most remembered we have El Indomable Will Hunting, Hook or Dead Poets Society. Her passion for the adventures of The Legend of Zelda led her to name her first daughter after the princess of the saga.

If we want to encounter him, it will be necessary to go to the mountain post in Eldin, near Goron City. We will find him walking, responding to the name Dayto and he will surprise us with his strange phrases when he does not know if he should start walking with his left or right foot, for example.





