Peanut allergies are one of the most common food intolerances, and can cause very serious reactions and even potentially lead to death.

And the fact that peanut is one of the most common food allergens, these allergies usually persist at all ages, especially into adulthood.

Until now, one way to treat pimp allergies It was through Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy (OMIT), which is basically dedicated to desensitizing the immune system to specific allergens.

However, now scientists have invented a type of toothpaste that uses Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy (OMIT) to reduce the chances of people with a peanut allergy having a severe reaction.

“OMIT uses a specially formulated toothpaste to deliver allergenic peanut proteins to areas of the oral cavity,” says allergist William Berger, a fellow at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology and an author of the study.

“OMIT as a peanut protein delivery mechanism has great potential for desensitization of food allergies. Thanks to its targeted delivery and simple administration, it supports the goal of improving adherence,” he adds.

This is how they tested their discovery

To do this, the researchers followed 32 participants with peanut allergies ranging from the age of 18 to 55 years.

2/3 of the participants were given toothpaste peanut while the rest were offered a placebo.

The researchers assessed exploratory biomarkers using blood tests to determine whether these individuals’ immune systems were reacting to allergens such as peanuts.

The researchers noted that 100% of those receiving the toothpaste consistently tolerated the highest prespecified dose, and none reported serious systemic responses. They only had small, localized and temporary side effects such as itching.

They reported that the compliance rate was 97% so it is a safe option to treat the allergies in this case.