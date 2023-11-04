We once again receive a curious fan-art related to one of the franchises most loved by Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about Pokémon. You can also check out all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

Smeargle It is a Normal type Pokémon belonging to the 2nd generation. It is one of the most curious Pokémon of the generation mainly due to his signature attack, Outline, which allows him to learn any type of moves by permanently copying the last attack used by the opponent. In this case, Reddit user endifi has shown what Smeargle could look likethis well-known Pokémon, if it had a human form.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style have been shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see a human inspired by a species of detective who has a coat the color of the Pokémon’s fur in addition to the characteristic brush that distinguishes this species.

You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

What do you think? Do you think another design could have turned out better? Had you imagined a fan-art with these characteristics like this? We read you in the comments.

