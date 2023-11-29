Fans continue to imagine interesting ideas when creating fan-arts of Pokémon. Here we have a new publication that we loved, focused on the creation of a new legendary Pokémon belonging to the “Regi” group. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

In the post we leave you below you can see how the Reddit user Kelpo911 hhas shown how he has managed to include a new mon under the name “Regiroad” in the characteristic group of legendary Pokémon made up of Regirock, Regice, Registeel, Regidraco, Regieleki and Regigigas.

It is not the first time that ideas or fan-arts of this style and inspired in ways different from the usual ones or fan-arts with a great level of detail are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic concept in this case as well. of a really curious idea, having managed to create a Pokémon in the style of those previously mentioned but inspired by the Ground type, describing various traffic signs.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is surprising. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

Regiroad

byu/Kelpo911 inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think that another concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments. Don’t hesitate to leave your opinion!

Via.