The first units of the PS5 Slim They have already reached specialized media in the United States, and as expected, the biggest junkers have not waited to be able to open it and discover what exactly is hidden inside this new, slimmer and more compact body of the Sony console. Wanting to know what secrets the new version of PS5 hides?

The inside of the PS5 Slim

It must be emphasized that The official name of this console is PS5, since it will be the only model that will be sold from now on as new stock, so it will not have any Slim tag or anything similar. But it is inevitable, the model, being thinner and more compact, he cries out to be called SlimHowever, if Sony has not attached such a name to it, it is, perhaps, for a reason.

YouTuber Dave2D has had the opportunity to dismantle a unit and finally discover what is hidden inside the console. To begin with, he assures that the size of the console is not that big, and he believes that there is not that much difference between one model and another.

It is true that this opinion is based on the Slim concept that we know until now in Sony consoles, where these versions reduced the original models to a minimum with spectacular design work. And possibly he is right, since this new PS5 is thinnerbut Doesn’t feel as thin as a real Slim from previous generations. Hence Sony has not used this adjective.

Removing the Blu-ray drive is extremely easy

The new design of four exterior casings allows the protections to be easily removed to access the SSD memory slot or to reach the new removable Blu-ray reader. This new optical drive is extremely easy to removesince we will only have to pull a perfectly indicated area with a finger, and the reader will come out perfectly.

This new unit features a proprietary port that fits solidly and securely thanks to the design of the entire unit. It is interesting to note that this entire process is free of screws and the use of tools, so installing the new reader will be within the reach of anyone.

cheap details

Dave2D’s quick analysis has left several details about the level of finish of the console that, in his opinion, has reduced the level of quality compared to the original console. Details such as the loss of air circulation blades, the double gloss-matte style of its casings, the absence of a support for vertical placement (purchased separately) and the use of two simple pieces of plastic to place it horizontally. , show that Sony has reduced costs in the production of the product.

Same performance as before

The tests carried out have shown that the energy consumption of the new model equals that of the original model, also obtaining the same figures in temperatures, so we would be talking about the same 7 nanometer chip which debuted upon its release.

Internally, once again we will have the prominence of the cooling system, with large heatsinks, a lot of copper and liquid metal to properly cool the CPU. The surprising thing is that by maintaining the same chip, and reducing the size of the entire assembly, the same temperatures are maintained as before, something quite surprising and which should hide some improvement that is allowing it to achieve this.

