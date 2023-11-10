Collecting is full of surprising cases and curious events, especially when it comes to the famous Pokémon cards. Their number has been increasing over the years and the demand is increasing, to the point that the oldest ones can reach absurd values.

And we are precisely here to talk about absurd figures. French collectors InvestCollect have in their hands something that will drive many enthusiasts crazy: a box of Pokémon cards dating back to 2001, 22 years old, and containing 36 booster packs. It is estimated that the pack is valued at 400,000 euros, as indicated by the JV media.

However, the existence of this box is only a mere detail compared to the main event: a presentation that will take place on Saturday, November 11, at 9:00 p.m. and during which you will open the box in the hope of finding certain very specific versions of Pokémon like Noctali and Mentali, two of the most valuable cards in this edition.

While it may not seem like much, it is a unique and very relevant event for collectors of Pokemon cards. Nothing is guaranteed and that’s where the excitement lies. The only negative point is that the presentation does not take place on Twitch, Youtube or Kick, but on the Voggt platform, perhaps unknown to many of you.

