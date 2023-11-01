Mexican coins and bills have a much more interesting use than everyday use, and also a more unexpected one. The pesos that we have in our pockets every day, the twenty peso bill crumpled in the corner of the wallet, beyond being useful to us to survive the week, to buy tortillas, to take the bus, are a golden hook. for collectors.

The piece of paper money that we hold in our hands every day, with images of historical figures and misty anecdotes that we once read in childhood history books, They can represent an incalculable fortune for numismatic fans.: the art of collecting coins, banknotes and medals for their historical value, their rarity, or their unrepeatable characteristics.

It is not just any hobby: a specific coin can be sold for up to 2 million pesos. It is a strange piece called a “scale weight”, made of pure silver, and which was in circulation almost two centuries ago.between 1870 and 1873, when Benito Juárez was president of Mexico and the nation was barely established after the disaster of the failed empire, the Reformation War, and the irreconcilable factions.

Obtaining a coin like this, almost two centuries old, is not an easy task. But it would certainly be worth it, as long as you find a fan of numismatics. capable of paying an exorbitant amount for it.

