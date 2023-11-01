Fans continue to surprise us with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The creations offered in the title are undoubtedly surprising, as in this case.

Today we can see how the user studiotomby shows us in image form the strange pumpkin inspired by the well-known memes about Patri, this neighbor from Animal Crossing. This was found in a house belonging to an elderly man. The neighbors in this title are an aspect that is highly appreciated by fans of the franchise, so the support it has received has been really positive. It is certainly curious.

Players often surprise us with great creations inspired by Animal Crossing. The game offers great customization options to the neighbors who accompany us, who are surrounded by impressive buildings. These are combined in unthinkable ways that make us want to share them with the community as well. There are real works of art!

However, there are those who have seen less variety of items in the latest installment, New Horizons, compared to other previous games. The Paradise Archipelago DLC expanded the decoration possibilities also on the base island with new collections that allowed fans to multiply their ideas and create even more beautiful islands, not only on the archipelago but also on their base islands. It also added a handful of new neighbors to Animal Crossing.

Here you can see this pumpkin in question:

I found this pumpkin at a Senior Independent Living home…

byu/Amonisis inAnimalCrossing

