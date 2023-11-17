The Marvels producers reveal why they added the scene between Captain Marvel and Valkyrie.

Attention SPOILERS Captain Marvel and Valkyrie could have had more than just a friendship in The Marvels movie! The spark between these two powerful heroines has set social networks on fire, and the film’s executive producer finally reveals the reason for this scene.

Fans have longed for years to see a romantic connection between Captain Marvel and Valkyrie, especially since it has been exploited in the comics.

What better time than to explore this most intimate side of these characters so beloved by fans?

In an exclusive interview with EW, The Marvels executive producer Mary Livanos revealed the secrets behind the union of Captain Marvel and Valkyrie.

“Pairing Carol with Valkyrie and having them share the big screen was another wish list item. The fans really shipped them and their friendship, and since I’m a huge nerd, I was dying to see that relationship on the big screen. “Director Nia DaCosta is pretty close to Tessa Thompson, so we had to write a cameo.”

Tessa Thompson

“He is such an empathetic and wonderful character. When we were trying to figure out exactly how to help the Skrulls after the events that took place on Tarnax, he excited us about the idea that Valkyrie could help in this novel way.”

For now, we don’t know if they will explore that romantic relationship in future installments. But it could come together in the big events they are preparing for the UCM like Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

