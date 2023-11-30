Tyler Steinkamp, better known as Tyler1, is not only one of the most popular streamers of the moment, he is also one of the League of Legends content creators with the most followers. Although the player really enjoys the title of Riot Games, sometimes explodes against him. This happened recently, because Tyler1 believes that the MOBA needs important changes.

Tyler1 is not happy with the current state of League of Legends

Tyler1 attacked League of Legends again

During one of his most recent streams, Tyler1 became enraged and launched into a harsh critique of the current state of the game. This after losing several games consecutively. On more than one occasion, the streamer complained about the balance of the MOBA and stated that “it is very bad” and that the players “feel miserable” because of it.

On the other hand, Tyler1 is not very positive about the future of the game and the changes it will have next year. While Riot Games is working on important areas of the title, the streamer believes the studio should focus on issues such as balance in solo queue.

Because of this, he was somewhat disappointed and stated that he is gradually losing his passion for the popular MOBA. Despite this, it is unlikely that he will abandon it, since he is one of its most recognized content creators. For years he has had a love-hate relationship with the game, and his fans believe he will continue to enjoy it regardless.

“It’s going to be the same. Things will be broken again and they’ll do exactly the same thing. Shame on the developers for what they’ve done to this game. For me, they’ve completely killed any passion or desire to play this title.” Tyler1 stated.

