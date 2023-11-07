The LFP battery has been positioning itself as the ideal solution for lower cost vehicles. This type of energy accumulators, also known as lithium iron phosphate batteriestheir main feature is their price.

Compared to NMC batteries, with the cathode made up of nickel, cobalt and manganese, or NCA, made of nickel, cobalt and aluminum, the main claim of these LFP batteries is that their cost is much lower. It must be added that nickel and cobalt have seen their prices skyrocket in recent months.

In addition, theory says that LFP batteries are also more durable, as they resist the passage of time better. All this, however, has its counterpart. And the performance of LFP batteries is lower than that of the other chemistries already mentioned.

On the side negative of the scale, the degradation is less because they also allow lower charging powers and, therefore, take longer to fill with electricity. In addition, the energy density is lower and therefore they offer a shorter autonomy if we simply look at the volume they occupy.

All of this is reason enough to do without them permanently, according to Renault. The French confirm that their vehicles will not use this type of chemistry (including their most affordable models) and already tell what their plans are like, in which they will jump to LFP batteries despite seeking the lowest price for their electric Renault 5.

These are the reasons.

Renault, Dacia and Nissan: differentiated strategies

We have learned all the details of the plans that Renault has in mind for the batteries of its electric vehicles through an interview for L’Automobile Magazine.

Gilles Le Borgne, the company’s head of engineering, has pointed out that the disadvantages of LFP batteries have ended up convincing them that this should not be the way. “To keep the R5 below 4 meters, the LFP technology, which is more voluminous because it has approximately 30% less density energy, posed a problem,” says Borgne.

The problem with the electric car at the moment is that the most accessible models, except for the MG4 Electric, are still far from offering ranges that allow them to leave the city with peace of mind. This can be a real handicap for the buyer looking for a vehicle “for everything.”

Renault had pointed out that its Renault 5 will be an electric car that will cost around 25,000 euros but it has also been rumored that they hope to reach 450 kilometers of autonomy. If so, we are talking about an autonomy/price ratio that almost no one offers right now. A BYD Dolphin with close autonomy would cost around 28,000 euros applying the aid from the MOVES III Plan.

According to Le Borgne, the LFP battery would lower the cost of batteries, but would make Renault’s small electric car more expensive in other areas. “An LFP battery is significantly heavier at equivalent capacity, and this had a too strong impact in the size of the running gear, the brakes, etc., something we did not want to rationalize the components,” he stressed.

This, he notes, is a problem for more affordable vehicles. If you want a cheap electric car with guarantees, you have to find the chemistry that guarantees the best relationship between size and price, which leads Renault to think about sodium batteries for Dacia.

For now, regarding NCM batteries, Le Borgne points out that “the next Nissan LEAF, the next Nissan Juke, the next Nissan Micra, the Renault 5 and the Renault 4 will maintain this chemistry.” The manager believes that offering both options (LFP and NCM, depending on the vehicle category) is also counterproductiveas it increases production costs, which are reduced by focusing on a single technology.

The words come in line with what was announced by Denis Le Vot, CEO of Dacia, last June. Regarding the battery of the next electric Dacia Sandero, Le Vot assured that “it may be sodium-based. Some argue that sodium batteries are not good because they do not store much energy and are heavy. But they are cheap.”

The company’s strategy is clear: offer the cheapest product possible. Dacia has been having a problem in recent years with the decisions of the European market. Both safety and environmental obligations have caused excessive growth in the price of cars. “We will look for shorter autonomy and longer charging times,” said Le Vot.

Photo | Renault