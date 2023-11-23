In a discovery that could rewrite biology textbooks, scientists have revealed that Neurons in Caenorhabditis elegans worms have a communication system similar to WiFiallowing them to transmit signals over long distances, beyond traditional synaptic connections.

This finding, published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature, suggests a radical revision of how we understand the neural communication. Imagine a network of citizens talking to each other not only through telephones connected by cables (synapses), but also using shortwave radios to communicate at a distance, without the need for a direct physical connection.

This is what researchers have discovered in the nervous system of C. elegans. The studies, led by teams at Princeton University and the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, have used techniques such as optogenetics to stimulate and track the propagation of neuronal signals in these worms.

The results have been surprising: A considerable part of neuronal communication occurs outside the routes pre-established by synapses, but they also found that a significant part of neuronal communication did not follow the paths planned by synaptic connections, almost like WiFi connection.

In a context in which Elon Musk’s Neuralink is beginning its tests with human subjects and is already they talk about telepathya science-fiction breakthrough, could be against all odds in worms, although within their own brain, not with other worms.

The molecules of worm neurons, keys to neuroscience

Worm Caenorhabditis elegans. Credit: Nature/ Heiti Paves/Scientific Photo Library

nature

The key to this remote communication system It resides in neuropeptides, small molecules released by neurons. Previously considered mere auxiliaries in synaptic signaling, these studies demonstrate that neuropeptides are main actors in the transmission of neuronal information.

This discovery not only illuminates unknown aspects of the brain of C. elegans, a model widely used in neurological studies, but also raises fascinating questions about whether similar mechanisms exist in other organisms, including humans.

The relevance of this finding is enormous.as it could have implications for our understanding of neuroscience and the development of treatments for neurological disorders and could change the way we understand signal transmission in the brain.

The research, even in its early stages, promises to open new avenues in the study of the brain and its complex communication networks.

Could similar neural communication systems exist in the human brain? How would this affect our understanding of neurological diseases and their treatment? The key could be in the WiFi of worm neurons.