A case that has become common due to the immense amount of identity theft on the Internet, it has been revealed that a well-known influencer, who was dedicated to providing programming advice, does not actually exist and had been created by a man. This is Julia Kirsina (@coding_unicorn), considered a reference in this field, who thanks to her advice and clearly, due to her beauty, had 115,000 Instagram followers.

But as has already been seen in some other cases, where really beautiful women are followed by thousands of people, who praise them for their appearance and their publications, in reality Kirsina was always an invention, which is not known if it was generated by Intelligence Artificial or thanks to the theft of someone else’s images. Something that was discovered thanks to an investigation by the specialized media 404Media, which collected enough evidence to be able to tell its 115,000 followers on Instagram that they actually interact with a man who assumed his identity.

Discovering the deception

The subject in question is Eduards Sizovs, who is a developer and also an entrepreneur, who since 2015 has organized the DevTernity programming conferences, for which he recruits panelists and then sells tickets to the attendees. His business was not generating the income he expected, so he came up with the great idea of ​​helping to promote his project, with the help of an influencer. But instead of partnering with a real one, he decided to “create” his own, making it seem like this really beautiful woman was actually giving good programming advice, which ultimately generated public attention.

But everything fell apart since she announced the next edition of DevTernity, which was going to take place on December 7 and 8, ensuring that it would have the presence of 3 developers, including Kirsina herself, highlighting her participation even as a search for gender equality in the field. Something that generated some attention from fellow programmer and writer, Gerely Orosz, who investigated two of the speakers, Anna Boyle and Natalie Stadler, from the cryptocurrency firm Coinbase, discovering that like Kirsina, none of them existed.

According to one account series of posts from your Twitter/X profile: “No person with those names worked there, I verified it. And according to the website, Boyle supposedly also ‘spoke’ at the 2022 conference. This is incredible.” Publication to which Sizovs responded on his own social networks, ensuring that everything was a misunderstanding, since the speakers had left the event and the false profile had been shared by “error”, since a name and position had been published that They were only for testing.

Julia Kirsina was always Sizovs

After this, 404Media began their investigation, discovering that many of the influencer’s posts were exact copies of posts that Sizovs had made on her LinkedIn profile a few years ago. And what he revealed even more to the programmer is that in two videos on his YouTube channel, he was seen logging into Kirsina’s email account. Evidence that led to the administrator of the Lobste.rs forum for programmers, Peter Bhat Harkins, providing his contribution through screenshots, which reveal that Sizovs’ IP addresses were the same as those from which Kirsina connected .

“Sizovs has been pretending to be Coding Unicorn on Instagram, Dev.to, and other sites for years. “I blocked him from Lobste.rs, my programming forum, when we realized this in 2019 and then again in 2020,” Bhat said.

Is it a paid or AI-created model?

Since the discovery, Sizovs has been missing from his social networks, keeping silent about what happened, who has apparently canceled this year’s DevTernity conference, after the other panelists, who were real people, resigned from participating. Silence that has left many people, including her more than 100 thousand followers on her Instagram, in deep uncertainty about who the woman in the profile really is. Furthermore, her discovery has generated rejection from several programmers, who have complained about her in her latest Instagram post, saying: “honestly, what an insult to women in technology.”

According to some theories, she could be a friend or acquaintance of Sizovs, or perhaps a paid model who posed for photos in the publications. Although it could also have been generated by Artificial Intelligence, although it is the opinion that has the least weight among those who debate the news.

